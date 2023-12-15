The circular economy is a business model that an ever-increasing number of car manufacturers globally are trying to adopt with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions. Also Stellantis has decided to embrace this approach, and the partnership with Valeo is a demonstration of this: the two companies have in fact created the first remanufactured vehicle windshield mounted camera at the Valeo Circular Electronics Lab in Nevers. Why yes, regeneration has a main role in the Stellantis strategy to eliminate polluting emissions, as admitted by the Italian-French group itself.

What is regeneration

But what is meant by regeneration? Concretely it is a standardized industrial process, which extends the life cycle of a used product, restoring its original performance and functionality and at the same time guaranteeing constant quality and performance thanks also to the same guarantee as new spare parts. A topic that is very close to the heart of Valeo, which currently regenerates one million products a year (and which aims to double this figure by 2030), but also of Stellantis, which for its part proposes, through the SUSTAINera identity, remanufactured automotive spare parts offering a wide range of 13,000 product codes on 37 different product lines: starters, alternators, clutches, control units, turbochargers, injectors, brake calipers, electronic control modules, multimedia, SCR tank, transmissions, engines and high voltage batteries for electric vehicles are just some of the products in the Stellantis portfolio.

Stellantis and Valeo

As mentioned, the collaboration between the two parties resulted in a regenerated camera within a year, which allowed Valeo to save up to 99% natural resources compared to a new camera. This camera is the first of its kind offered by the company, and offers the same 2-year warranty as well as the same performance as new parts. Much satisfaction for the final result also among the ranks of Stellantis, which thus becomes the first car manufacturer to present this type of technology in the after-sales offer: the Italian-French group has also launched a sustainable packaging solution for remanufactured parts, with Valeo becoming the first manufacturer to implement this for refurbished cameras new eco-packagingmade with a notable number of recycled materials (avoiding the use of disposable plastic) and designed to be reusable.

Zero emissions goal

“The one from Stellantis and Valeo it's a great example: offer new Regeneration products through collaborative Supplier-Customer development, for a Sustainable Future – commented Alison Jones, Senior Vice President Global Circular Economy at Stellantis – Together, we are committed to meeting the challenge of become carbon net zeroensuring sustainability for our customers, our employees, our society and the entire planet.”