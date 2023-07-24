It took place in the morning of Monday 24 July 2023 the meeting organized by Adolfo UrsoMinister of Business and Made in Italy, to update the confederal secretaries and metalworkers of the main trade unions on the plan to relaunch the future of Italian production of Stellantis. Two weeks after the interview with Carlos Tavaresmanaging director of the French group, the holder of the department in via Molise reiterated to the leaders of CGIL, Cisl And Uil and to the general secretaries of the respective categories, Fiom, Fim And Uilm the intention to reach an agreement before the mid-August break. “It is the moment of change, there is a government that believes in the nation of Italy and that wants to implement a clear and assertive industrial policy – assured the minister, emphasizing the intention to also use the resources that could come from the revision of the chapters of the RepowerEu Pnrr – In the last twenty years, automotive production in Italy has experienced a progressive contraction: with this agreement we want to reverse this declining trend and look positively to the future of the Italian car and industry. We have set significant objectives for Stellantis: produce one million cars a year according to a precise timetable, greater investments in research and development and new innovative models to be created alongside the giga factory which will take care of the production of electric batteries. It is also necessary also act on the incentive plangiven that 4/5 of those that the State has given to acquire a more ecologically sustainable car have gone to cars, including Stellantis, produced abroad and imported into Italy and this is no longer possible”.