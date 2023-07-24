After the meeting with Tavares, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy updated the confederal secretaries and metalworkers of the main trade unions on the recovery plan for the future of car production in Italy. “Goal one million cars a year”
It took place in the morning of Monday 24 July 2023 the meeting organized by Adolfo UrsoMinister of Business and Made in Italy, to update the confederal secretaries and metalworkers of the main trade unions on the plan to relaunch the future of Italian production of Stellantis. Two weeks after the interview with Carlos Tavaresmanaging director of the French group, the holder of the department in via Molise reiterated to the leaders of CGIL, Cisl And Uil and to the general secretaries of the respective categories, Fiom, Fim And Uilm the intention to reach an agreement before the mid-August break. “It is the moment of change, there is a government that believes in the nation of Italy and that wants to implement a clear and assertive industrial policy – assured the minister, emphasizing the intention to also use the resources that could come from the revision of the chapters of the RepowerEu Pnrr – In the last twenty years, automotive production in Italy has experienced a progressive contraction: with this agreement we want to reverse this declining trend and look positively to the future of the Italian car and industry. We have set significant objectives for Stellantis: produce one million cars a year according to a precise timetable, greater investments in research and development and new innovative models to be created alongside the giga factory which will take care of the production of electric batteries. It is also necessary also act on the incentive plangiven that 4/5 of those that the State has given to acquire a more ecologically sustainable car have gone to cars, including Stellantis, produced abroad and imported into Italy and this is no longer possible”.
unions, opposing reactions
—
The meeting, judged “positive” by Minister Urso, aroused different reactions among the representatives of the trade unions. “It was an important confrontation, but halfway through – explained Maurizio Landinisecretary of the CGIL, at the end of the discussion table – What is still missing is the company, which must commit itself to the government that gives it the money, and the unions”. Uil he is on the same wavelength in asking for a confrontation with Tavares. “We have no problem – said the leader Pierpaolo Bombardieri – but we ask Stellantis for a comparison on the industrial plan and on employment levels and for the government to clarify how many resources it puts in, to do what and with what conditions”. Satisfied, however, the Cisl. “The Government is right to speak seriously with Stellantis to acquire guarantees on industrial investments in Italy in the context of the ecological transition and environmental sustainability – underlined the secretary Luigi Sbarra –automotive important resources are allocated to be spent in the coming years attributable to national and community legislative provisions, but these resources must be linked to precise conditionalities, first of all the increase in car production, the capacity of which must be aimed at over one million cars and jobs in a structured and stringent comparison for a triangular agreement between the government, the company and the unions”. In the next few days Urso will also meet Anfia hey presidents of the Italian regions where the Stellantis plants are located.
