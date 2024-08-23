The Government continues to press the Stellantis Group. In a new interview, Minister Adolfo Urso returned to talk about car production in Italy, pointing the finger at the company led by Carlos Tavares, with the member of the Executive who underlined how the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA must do something more to contribute to the relaunch of the automotive sector in our country.

The request to Stellantis

“We are receiving negative signals from Stellantis, but we are ready to collaborate to increase production in Italy” – Urso explained in an interview given to IlSussidiario.net just on the eve of his speech at the Rimini Meeting – “it is necessary that they take on the social responsibility of relaunching the automotive sector in Italy. Stellantis has presented a plan for Italy that foresees reaching one million vehicles produced, as we had agreed with Tavares in the first meeting, over a year ago, but in the meantime we are receiving negative signals on the production front and the use of redundancy payments”.

Clarifications on Termoli

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy then returned to talk about the uncertainties regarding the Gigafactory in Termoli, reiterating however the Government’s maximum availability and openness towards Stellantis: “We also expect answers on the fate of the gigafactory in Termoli, for which PNRR resources have been committed – Urso continued – However, we are always ready to work together if there is the intention to increase production in Italy”.