Urso, if Stellantis sells less in Italy it's your problem

“We must understand each other: if in December Volkswagen surpassed Stellantis in sales in Italy, if Italian citizens preferred to buy a car produced abroad rather than one made in Italy, given similar market conditions and incentives, the problem is not with the government but with the company”. Thus the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, speaking at an event of the Trento Chamber of Commerce. “Could it be a marketing problem? Of attractive models? But it is a problem of the company which evidently needs to review its policies. They should do so”, he added.

Pomigliano administration, Stellantis 'worries about the future'

“Deep concern” about the future of the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d'Arco (Naples) was expressed today by the local municipal administration led by mayor Raffaele Russo following what was stated yesterday by the company's CEO, Carlos Tavares, who indicated the Giambattista Vico is among the factories whose jobs would be most at risk as a result of the Government's policies regarding incentives for the automotive sector. The municipal administration, in claiming “the right to be present in every institutional meeting where the prospects of the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano will be discussed” and the automotive industry in the area, he also underlined that the situation “does not only impact the workers directly involved, but has a dominant effect on the ecosystem of local small and medium-sized businesses”.

“We are faced with a potential future reality that presents complex challenges – they concluded – affecting the economic, social and environmental dimensions vital to our community fabric. It is essential that future decisions reflect the needs of all stakeholders involved, from the work to companies, passing through the local community to the surrounding environment. We declare ourselves ready to cooperate with the metalworkers' unions – they concluded from the Municipality – actively contribute and do everything in our power to ensure that the decisions taken are sustainable, balanced and protect employment and economic prosperity of our city”.