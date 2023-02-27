Stellantis incentive releases

There could be as many as 2,000 incentivized exits from Stellantis by the end of the year. This is what emerges from a new framework agreement signed today by the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA and the trade unions: it was signed by Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri, while the Fiom. The agreement envisages that these incentivized exits, which will concern almost all of the company’s plants, will be on a voluntary basis and will see greater incentives for the older age groups.

The details of the agreement

Ansa announced the details of the agreement, which in order to become operational will require specific procedures in the individual production realities. As mentioned, the incentived departures will affect a maximum of 2,000 workers, equal to 4.4% of total employment in Italy, equal to approximately 47,000 employees. In particular, the measures will mostly concern tasks not directly related to production: as mentioned, almost all Stellantis establishments are affected, certainly those of Cassino, Mirafiori, Enti Centrali, Pratola Serra, Termoli and Cento will be affected. Approximately half of the exits will then predictably concern white collar workers, 800 of whom from the Mirafiori central bodies. The former Sevel di Atessa deserves a separate discussion: in this case, the opening of an expansion contract is envisaged with the stabilization of some temporary workers. Finally, those who retire within four years will receive an incentive such as to guarantee 90% of their salary for the first two years and 70% of their salary plus voluntary contributions for the next two years.

The Fiom is not there

As mentioned, only Fiom has decided not to sign the agreement. And it was Simone Marinelli, the national car coordinator for Fiom CGIL, who explained the reasons for this step backwards: “We have reiterated our opposition to continuing on this road in the absence of a plan that envisages the regeneration of employment. A total of about 1,800 male and female workers will be involved, of which about 900 in central bodies alone. We are at nearly 7,000 jobs lost since 2021. Stellantis continues on the path of reducing employment with no future prospects. It is necessary that the table started by Minister Urso on 14 December last becomes permanent. Stellantis must give answers and guarantees on the future of its factories, staff bodies and related industries where the first serious industrial crises are about to unfold”.