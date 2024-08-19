Stellantis, Tavares in the unions’ sights

Carlos Tavares is at the center of a new storm. Severe criticism is emerging from the United States and France against the CEO of Stellantis. Shawn Fainpresident of the UAWthe auto workers’ union, recently said in a video that the problem is not the workers, but Tavares. According to Fain, Stellantis’ sales and profits are declining, while executive salaries remain sky-high.

Fain described Tavares as “rotten,” accusing him of failing to comply with important parts of his contractual agreement with the UAW and to focus on less relevant aspects, damaging various stakeholders of the company. He also highlighted how, unlike GM And Ford that are performing well, Stellantis is facing a sales and profit slump, while Tavares got a 56% pay increase, becoming the world’s highest-paid CEO.

In the US, the situation is exacerbated by the failure to reopen a factory in Illinois, despite funding of the Biden administrationand by the layoffs of 2,450 workers in Detroit due to the retirement of the Ram 1500 pickup. In addition, in Trenton they had to stop the Engine production due to overproduction.

Fain he stated that if any worker had performances similar to those of Tavareswould be fired. He also criticized the policy of Stellantis to reduce staff and raise prices, allowing executives like Tavares to receive higher salaries. He emphasized that Stellantis has received investment from Americans as well as from workers and consumers, and stressed the need for change, starting with the leadership.

Even in France the unions have expressed similar concerns, criticizing Tavares’s high salary and accusing him of wanting to damage the French auto industry to increase profits and enrich shareholders. Despite this, officially Stellantis has no intention of changing its CEO, but tensions are palpable, especially considering that the French state is the group’s third largest shareholder and has already expressed criticism of Tavares’ remuneration.

The situation is further complicated by a class action lawsuit filed by American shareholders against the company, involving Tavares and the CFO Natalie Knight. According to the complaint filed on August 15 in Manhattan Federal Court, Stellantis allegedly manipulated its stock price during 2024 by providing overly optimistic valuations on various business aspects. The company denied all the accusations in an official statement.