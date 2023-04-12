Also this year Carlos Tavares, general manager of Stellantis, will be one of the best paid bosses of the CAC 40, competing with two regulars on the podium: Bernard Charlès, CEO of Dassault Systèmes, and Daniel Julien, that of Teleperformance.

The shareholders of the automaker, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA in January 2021, will be consulted on its remuneration during the general meeting to be held tomorrow Thursday 13 April, in the afternoon. This will take place via videoconference and will be broadcast from Amsterdam, where the group’s headquarters are located.

In 2022, the envelope granted to the CEO for the year of the merger had provoked a revolt from the shareholders who, with 52% of the votes, had rejected it. The vote being advisory only, had not questioned the payment of 19.1 million euros to Dr. Tavares for the year 2021, nor changed the destination of the deferred compensation in shares which could increase his fees to 66 million euros, according to calculations by Proxinvest, a company that advises shareholders on their voting policy. It was this “bonus” that sparked shareholder opposition.

