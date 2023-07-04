Stellantis transforms Mirafiori into a green campus

Mirafiori it becomes “green”. Stellantisthe automotive giant chaired by John Elkann, has announced its intention to transform the headquarters in the Turin area into the first of the group’s three green campuses. The goal is to create a zero carbon place by 2025. On the plate, Stellantis will put on the plate no less than 150 million, with the possibility of going up to 200.

READ ALSO: Cars, registrations are growing. But in June Stellantis nails (-11.1%)

Subscribe to the newsletter

