The challenge with Tesla for the leadership of the electric car is more open than ever. Supporting him is Carlos Tavares who sees the group Stellantis on track to counteract the exponential growth of the brand led by Elon Musk. At least in Europe where the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA will aim to have a range of only electric cars by 2030.

An objective that will also be pursued thanks to the arrival of new mass-produced and low-cost models, such as the new Fiat Panda which will arrive in 2024 or the new Citroen e-C3 which officially debuted this year. Accessibility of car pricing across Stellantis' diverse brand lineup will be key to the group's potential success as Tesla sales continue to increase and could see 2023 end with the Model Y at the top of the market of the Old Continent.

During his speech at a conference organized by Goldman&Sachs, Tavares reiterated this very conceptalso underlining how Stellantis has kept its accounts in the black and above all is leveling the price differences between BEV and ICE: “This is an equation that can only be solved by reducing costs and that is what we are reasonably good at – reports Quattroruote – The first thing is that we are profitable, both in the United States and in Europe. Our margins on electrified vehicles are in the black. This is a good thing. We are closing the gap with thermals faster in Europe than in the US because we started earlier, but we are getting results. It will be exciting.”

Electrification will then also extend to United Stateswhere the Stellantis group currently expects a mix of 50% of sales by 2030. In this case the new versions of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will be able to make an important contribution, with the Biscione aiming to become the first premium brand in the USA but also the electrification of iconic models of US brands, such as RAM and Jeep.