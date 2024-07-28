Maserati under Ferrari’s control? Stellantis does not rule out the sale

After the accounts that don’t take off with a Net income of 5.6 billion, down 48% and revenues to 85 billion, down 48%, for Stellantis a complicated semester has ended. The CEO himself, Charles Tavareson the sidelines of the presentation of the accounts, declared: “The company’s performance in the first half of 2024 was below our expectations”. But, the CEO underlined, “we have already started corrective actions especially in the United States and a product offensive which includes no less than twenty new models to be launched this year”.

Between novelty The Chinese partner’s cars are expected to arrive in Europe in September Leap motor which has obtained all the authorizations. “It is our fifteenth brand. You ask me if we have too many. You will see, if they don’t pay we’ll close them down. It’s a transition period very difficult, we can’t afford to have brands that don’t deliver”, the group’s manager told reporters. But not only Leapmotor. On the rumors about the possibility that Maserati returns to Ferrari’s orbit, Natalie Knightchief financial officer explained that the group “will be able to evaluate in the future which is the best home for Maserati. For now we are committed to creating as much value as possible for the brand, we are very proud of the brand”.

Words that immediately alarmed the mayor of Modena, Maximum Mezzetti. “We don’t know what Stellantis intends to do and it would be good if, beyond the announcements we have read, it showed us the cards with clarity and transparency. The option of a sale to Ferrari could be a good project but everything must be evaluated clearlybecause Maserati is a city ​​heritage which we will defend tooth and nail”. “Whatever direction Stellantis takes, added the mayor, it must guarantee the safeguarding jobs and of their quality and of Maserati’s design capacity in addition to the continuity and valorization of what is the history of this brand”.

It must be said that according to the data reported by to volante.it In the first half of 2024, Maserati more than halved its sales globally compared to the previous year, falling below 1,100 vehicles per month, with a deficit of 82 million euros, compared to a profit of 121 million in the first six months of last year. A 2024 certainly of “transition” for the group, as underlined by Knight herself. But despite this, the company “is working hard to address the operational problems and to put on the market innovative products“. “We are confident in an improvement in industrial cash flow in the second half of the year,” Knight remarked to reporters. In short, based on the numbers, a second semester highly challenging for the group, which could give us some real twists (of the plot).

“It’s fake news”, the rumor of a sale of Maserati to the Saudi fund Pif. This is what the website “Torino cronaca” reports