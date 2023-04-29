The German workers of Stellantis can breathe a sigh of relief. In recent months, uncertainty has reigned supreme among the employees located in the factories of Eisenach, Russelsheim and Kaiserslautern, after the “criticisms” that have come from the mouth of the group’s CEO, Carlos Tavareswhich just under a year ago accused the three plants of churning out poor quality products at high costs.

Future at risk?

That of the Portuguese manager had been a frontal attack on these three German plants, which, according to him, would not hold up when compared not only to other Stellantis factories in Europe, but also to Chinese manufacturers, capable of building better quality cars than to the German Opel plants. Words that had undermined the solidity of the future of these three assembly sites, which however does not seem to be at risk, at least short to medium term.

Important steps forward

Carlos Tavares has always thought of reassuring what will become of these three establishments, speaking to the microphones of the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung exalting the concrete efforts put in place by local workers, who according to him have made progress in resolution of quality problems effectively guaranteeing a future for production.

The problem of costs remains

But that doesn’t mean that all problems have been solved. The same number one of Stellantis has in any case reiterated that an important improvement is still necessary in terms of reduction of production costs in the country. And that’s not all: Tavares defined Germany as “the most expensive place in the world to produce cars at the moment”. So can Opel workers at the Eisenach, Russelsheim and Kaiserslautern plants rest easy? It seems so, even if it is not known for how long.