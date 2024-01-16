A few thousand employees Stellantis deployed at the Italian Mirafiori plant are preparing for temporary dismissal. There will be 2,250 to be precise, which will effectively be “suspended” for a few weeks, from February 12th to March 3rd. A sort of response to the theme of weak demand for some models, says Stellantis, which had already adopted similar measures in the past to combat the same phenomenon.

Fiat 500 and Maserati in the crosshairs

Of the 2,250 workers temporarily laid off, 1,250 are working on the company's production line Fiat 500while the remaining 1,000 deal with the creation of the models Maserati. As expected, the reaction from the unions was immediate: according to what was reported by Reuters, the unions said they were worried about the layoffs, and asked the company for dialogue. As mentioned, it's not the first time that Stellantis is behaving in this way: the group had in fact introduced similar measures for a short period between the end of October and the beginning of November last year, when demand was again limited.