Stellantis, the unions: “Dramatic situation, factories heading for disaster”

“The situation is dramatic, there is a clash between the government and Stellantis and we are heading towards a disaster within the factories”: he doesn’t mince his words Rocco Palombella, at the head of the Uilmthe metalworkers’ section of the Uil union. On Tuesday, he was among the first to announce his participation in the national strike of the automotive group’s workers called for next October 18.

The strike, in light of what has happened in recent weeks, is taking on a very clear meaning: according to the unions, the Italian-French group is disengaging from Italy, without however reiterating it clearly. On the contrary, the union leaders now suspect a strategy aimed at silencing the debate and bringing the closure of the factories closer without much fanfare.

Stellantis’ disengagement warning light: record redundancy payments

The last few months have certainly not been the most peaceful for the car manufacturer which, it should be reiterated, was born from the merger between FCA (in turn generated by the merger between Fiat and Chrysler) and Peugeot. At least as far as the Italian side is concerned. Last February, the first clash arose between the company’s top management and the Meloni government. Everything on that occasion started with the words of the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares: without state investment and without subsidies for electricity, was the gist of his reasoning, Italy can forget about the factories Mirafiori and Pomigliano.

However, those words were followed by partial corrections but, as reiterated by Palombella, the clash has continued to the present day. Days marked, among other things, by the company’s announcements of a partial stop to production in some factories. Among these, also that of Mirafiori. The reason? “Few orders for the electric 500 in Europe”, it can be read in the various press releases.

“Very low production levels in the factories”

And perhaps this is where the signal went off. The partial production stoppage has certified the increase, according to union data, of redundancy payments within the factories. That is to say, within the Italian Stellantis plants, work is being done less and less: “In each factory there is absolutely no full employment – ​​thunders Rocco Palombella – but there is redundancy and very low production levels”. It is therefore impossible, according to the national secretary of Uilm, not to notice certain data and not to suspect Stellantis’ desire to reduce its presence on the peninsula.

The strike of October 18th

The unions have repeatedly highlighted the climate of turmoil between the company and the government in recent days. A climate also certified by the case related to the sponsor of the Juventusfamily holding company Agnelli-Elkan. The Bianconeri were supposed to take to the field with the word Ita written on their shirts, thanks to a contract signed with the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia. The company will soon be transferred to Lufthansa, but it is still publicly owned and, according to rumors from various press outlets, there was a veto from Palazzo Chigi to curb sponsorship and prevent a publicly controlled company from financing a company in the Stellantis orbit.

The standoff with the executive may have slowed down any discussion on the future of the plants, but the impression is that the problems start from afar. Dmoreover, car production in Italy has been constantly declining for years and the goal, announced by Tavares himself, of producing one million vehicles a year seems very far away.

The ambiguity of Stellantis denounced by the unions, the turbulence of the European market and the far from idyllic relations between the company and the executive are giving rise, according to Palombella, to what the unionist himself calls a “perfect storm”: “We could not stand by and silently watch the industrial desertification of our country – we read in a note from the Uilm secretary – For this reason we have proclaimed with Fim and Fiom a national strike of the entire sector for October 18 with a demonstration in Rome in Piazza del Popolo”.

Stellantis’ response

From the group’s headquarters, they let it be known that, at least on paper, there is no intention of demobilizing from Italy and that, on the contrary, they are confident that in the end the dialogue with all the parties involved will bear fruit. In the Stellantis press release, they also use honeyed words for the government: “We welcome Minister Urso’s indication of a European fund to support the transition – we read in the note – identifying the accessibility of electric models as the main obstacle to the take-off of this market”.

Because in the end the issue is exactly this: the transition to electric has been chosen, but the costs are excessive for a large portion of the public and no orders are coming in. Without orders, there is no production and so, to avoid any problem, we arrive at the point touched upon by Tavares in February: public investments and bonuses to lower prices and make people buy more and more electric cars. All things considered, the issue is the same: no money, goodbye electricity and goodbye production.

It is unlikely that workers and employees will have clear ideas and answers immediately after October 18. On the contrary, there is a high risk of entering a vortex of buck-passing with no way out and no long-term prospects.