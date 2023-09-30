The production of the Fiat 500 EV suffers a further interruption: Stellantis requests layoffs from Mirafiori for another two weeks (from 19 October to 3 November 2023), in addition to the stop already in place this week

Christian Bianchi – Milan

There Electric Fiat 500 it is one of the most awaited and appreciated cars by the Italian public, but it seems that its success does not translate into an increase in sales. Indeed, Stellantis announced a stop to production of the model at the Mirafiori plantwhich will last from October 19th to the November 3, 2023, after the shutdown already in place in recent days. The cause of this decision is the low demand for electric cars in our country, which is unable to compete with the most advanced European markets in this sector.

See also This is how the pairings of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2022/2023 have remained redundancy fund — Due to low market demand, Stellantis decided to temporarily suspend production not only of the electric Fiat 500s but also models Maserati produced in the Turin factory, which had been designated as a center of excellence for the circular economy. The company has requested redundancy payments for the workers involved in assembling the cars. According to some sources within the group, the industrial forecasts for the plant were 100 thousand units per yearbut now a reduction to 80 thousand is expected, with a contraction of 20%.

two sides, same coin — The Italian automotive sector is experiencing a phase of great uncertainty and contradiction. On one side, national production is in sharp decline due to the semiconductor crisis and the mistrust of the majority of consumers towards electric mobility, also due to infrastructures that are not yet up to par. On the other, the government and Stellantis have announced that they want to relaunch made in Italyaiming to reach one million vehicles produced per year by 2025, against 450 thousand units in 2022. The minister Ursus expressed the desire to reverse the trend and support the automotive supply chain and its related industries, which represent a strategic resource for the country. However, to achieve this ambitious goal, investments are needed, innovation and industrial policies adequate, which are not only based on tax incentives or ecobonuses, but also on a long-term vision that takes into account the challenges of the ecological and digital transition. Otherwise, the risk is lag behind European and global competitorswho are focusing on electric, hybrid and connected models, capable of satisfying consumer needs and environmental regulations. See also Piqué retires from football and the memes celebrate: "Shakira won!"

German ghost — The case of Mirafiori is not isolated in the panorama of the automotive industry which is facing the challenge of the transition to electric. Also Volkswagenthe German giant that has invested billions of euros to develop its range of electric vehicles, has announced the reduction of staff at its factories in Zwickau and Dresden, where models such as ID.3, ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron And Cupra Born. This situation worries workers and unions, who are asking greater guarantees on the future of employment and industrial policies. Mirafiori hopes not to suffer the same fate and to be able to continue producing its electric cars and, in this case, the Fiat 500 Ev.