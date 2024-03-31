Mirafiori production could change its skin again. The Turin plant of the current Stellantis group and which made the fortunes of FCA and even before that of Fiat is under the magnifying glass of the political debate to try to increase automotive production and above all employment in Italy. And this is why the Government, through the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, has put forward a new destination proposal for part of the lines of the historic hub: the construction of nuclear reactors.

The new reactors for the Stellantis factory

The discussion around nuclear power returns cyclically to the center of the debate but in recent times an opening has been sought towards this possibility and here during a conference on fourth generation nuclear power, in which the startup Newcleo presented its new projects, the minister talked about how the production of these neutron reactors (which recover waste from the spent fuel of other reactors) could become central to Miratori: “Estimates are approximately two billion euros for the construction of each small fourth generation nuclear reactor, with employment and professional qualification implications. It really means a step towards the future. But we are still in an experimental phase.” The decision to combine different productions with automotive ones could also facilitate Stellantis, with employment implications for an industry that is still struggling to digest the transition.