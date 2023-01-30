The Stellantis factory in Mirafiori will soon have to deal with an obstacle that should not be underestimated: the increasingly high age of its workers. The numbers are quite eloquent: four years ago there were 15,459 employees at the plant while at the end of 2022 there were 11,336, without considering that 70% of the workers in the Bodywork department will retire over the next seven years. Translated: the workers at Mirafiori they are less and less and more and more advanced with the yearswhich is why we need to speed up the process of renewing the workforce as soon as possible.

Fiom in particular asked permanent employment to give the Mirafiori site a future. “To give the factory a future, it is necessary to hire people, not temporary workers but young people with permanent contracts – the words of Edi Lazzi, general secretary of Fiom Torino, reported by Ansa – In 2022, 88,000 cars were produced at Mirafiori, up on the previous year, but down sharply if the comparison is made with 2006 when there were 218,000. It is possible that in 2024 the threshold of 100,000 units will be exceeded, but if we really want to relaunch the car industry in Turin, we need to completely rethinking Mirafiori. To relaunch the plant, it is necessary to have new productions and make stable hires. Half of Mirafiori is empty, there is a million and a half square meters deserted. We need new productions, which bring the cars produced each year back to 200,000″.

Lazzi’s statements, which arrived on the occasion of a press conference which was also attended by the delegates of the Turin plant where today almost all the former employees of Maserati in Grugliasco also work, paint a fairly exhaustive picture of the current state of the plant, as well as of what could occur in the next few years if no action is taken at the staffing level. Furthermore, it should be recalled that during this year the production of the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio will become fully operational at Mirafiori.