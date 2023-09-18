Stellantis, the Melfi factory goes on strike. The unions: “Very high membership”

At the factory Stellantis in Melfi, in the province of Potenza, the strike called by the unions is ongoing throughout the day Film, Uilm, Physmic And Uglm of Basilicata, proclaimed for eight hours on all work shifts.

Arms also crossed in related industries and logistics companies. The workers are holding a protest at entrance B, with a similar initiative also by the Fiom. The acronyms that called the strike are asking for certainties on the production of the four new electric models and the fifth car, announced as part of the national table between the multinational and the Government.

In addition to the uncertainties about transition from current production models to electric ones, workers also complain about aspects related to the organization, especially travel. ”It’s important to be here to reiterate a Stellantis that the agreements are respected and to tell the Government that the discussions are useful if they produce concrete results in terms of policies and investments for the sector”, declared the general secretary of the Cisl Lucanian, Vincenzo Cavallo.

”The future of our entire region is at stake here in Melfi – he said – whose economy depends heavily on the presence of this important industrial site. Globally, the automotive sector is going through an unprecedented phase of epochal transformation. Faced with this radical paradigm shift of mobility we need a shared response made up of clear and socially responsible industrial strategies and we need an industrial policy that is not a fallback towards rearguard positions that would mean the end of the automotive sector in Italy”.

Second Horse”the transition towards the electric mobility – he added – it is a challenge that must be accompanied with concrete investments in employment, supply chains, research and development. Without these investments the objective of one million cars that the Government has set itself in discussions with Stellantis risks being unrealistic. There Cisl is ready to support choices that go in the direction of a socially sustainable transition to protect the workers and territories involved”.

