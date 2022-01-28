Stellantis is ready to repay the loan of € 6.3 billion which it had received in June two years ago from Intesa Sanpaolo, with a State guarantee for 80%. We are moving in this direction, therefore, with the credit line granted which will essentially be extinguished one year before the expiry, after the 5 billion allocated to sustainable technology. On March 1st Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, will announce the new business plan of the companywith the first result of this plan being the repayment of the loan.

The alarm raised by most of the insiders speaks of a potential decrease in investments in Italy, considering that Tavares has never spared criticisms of production costs in our country. On the other hand, however, today’s Corriere della Sera reiterates that what was recently announced regarding the individual Italian production plants seems to foresee for them a leading role in the Stellantis electric race: Melfiwhere a super line is installed in which Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass are currently produced, will welcome four electric vehicles, made with a new platform starting in 2024, while Mirafioriin which the electric 500 is already assembled, is destined to become another pole used for electric cars and will give rise to the new Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio, also awaiting the new Quattroporte which will be born on a new platform and will make its debut in the 2024.

The Gigafactory deserves a separate chapter Termoli, in Molise, which should host the production of electric batteries that will equip the electrified models of the brands of the Stellantis group. Tavares, who in recent days had talked about an agreement not yet closed, was recently visiting the factory, confirming the strategic position and appreciating quality and safety. In short, the knot of the Italian factories still has to be solved: who knows if the extinction of the loan does not provide some more information.