It was the symbol of Marchionne’s relaunch, now the Grugliasco factory is on sale online

The Maserati factory in Grugliasco (in the province of Turin) is for sale. As reported by Quattroruote and also underlined today by Il Fatto Quotidiano, the factory created as the new luxury hub for the grand relaunch of the Trident just under fifteen years ago during the Marchionne era, was advertised on a real estate advertisement site . “The former Bertone factory (dating back to 1959) in Corso Allamano 46 has been definitively put on the market by the Stellantis group after last year’s reorganization with the transfer of production to the Mirafiori factory. In total, the area of ​​the Avvocato Gianni Agnelli Plant occupies an area of ​​210 thousand square meters – including buildings, a car park and a building area – and the price is only available on request”, explains the specialized site.

“The factory – we read in the advertisement placed online by the Ipi agency – It is in good maintenance condition following recent and significant renovations, and currently hosts part of the Carrozzeria Maserati production line, the decommissioning of which will be completed by the end of 2023. The complex is made up of several buildings including production and logistics warehouses, a building for office use, as well as technical and accessory products. The asset is completed by two building plots of land. The first is located close to the parking areas along Via Bertone; the second is located in front of the factory on the opposite side of Corso Allamano and is currently used partly as a car park covered by an anti-hail net and partly occupied by a forest”.

