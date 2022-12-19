Stellantis accelerates production of electric motors in France. The group born from the merger between FCA and PSA has announced that it has started assembly operations for the new electric powertrains M3 at the Trémery site in Lorraine, the result of the Emotors joint venture that the company shares with Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding. The plant has an expected production capacity of beyond 1 million electric motors per year by 2024a very important estimate which if satisfied in its entirety will contribute significantly to the decarbonisation of the group’s range of brands.

“The commitment to become the automotive sector’s reference in the fight against climate change is reflected in all the sites involved through the support provided to our collaborators, a necessary element to face the next step of this electric adventure – commented Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis – Controlling the electrification value chain will ensure ours technological independence in the context of economic and geopolitical crises, and at the same time will mitigate the impact of this radical change for our sites and employees. This is even more true in France, where we are and will undoubtedly continue to be commercial and industrial leaders”. The Portuguese manager therefore reiterated the importance of France in the economy and business of Stellantis, a consideration also loudly requested by Italian workers and associations but which to date have not met with unforgettable success.

Stellantis has announced that starting from January next year there will be several i models of the group brands that can take advantage of the advantages offered by the highly efficient M3 electric motor, capable of delivering a power of 156 HP and a torque of 260 Nm: from the new DS 3 E-TENSE to the Peugeot e-208, passing through the first all-electric Jeep, the Avenger, up to the Opel Mokka electric. Paired with a new battery and with a range of over 400 kmthe new electric propulsion system designed by Stellantis will be a key element in improving vehicle efficiency, which is why it will be installed on the new generations of the various models of the group’s brands on the occasion of their market launch.