The Italian government does not rule out the possibility of purchasing a stake in Stellantis if the company asks it to do so. Word of Adolfo Urso, Minister of Business and Made in Italy, protagonist of the Automotive table scheduled today which will see the leaders of the majority confront those of the Italian-French group, as well as with the unions and local administrations.

And that's not all, because Urso himself, according to what was reported by Reuters, confirmed that Stellantis, owner of the Fiat brand, has committed to increasing annual production in Italy to 1 million vehicles. At the shareholder level, however, we would like to remind you that the French government owns a share of Stellantis, which is why Rome has over time received several accusations against the conglomerate of acting in certain cases against its national interest.