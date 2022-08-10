The period of difficulty that the factory is going through Stellantis of Melfi it does not go unnoticed even in politics. Less than a month ago the Ministry of Labor had convened a table with the trade unions and the company to discuss new social safety nets, given that the expiry of the current ones was scheduled three days ago. The real knot of Melfi concerns the production: in the first months of 2022 it was reduced by 17% compared to 2021, while compared to 2019 even 38.7% of cars were lost.

And the forecasts for the future do not promise anything good: according to the estimates made by the unions themselves, production in 2021 will not be reached throughout the year, given that the total assembly will be around 150,000 units, much less than the maximum achievable in relation to the capacity of the Melfi plant. A situation that is becoming more and more complicated then, and that has also triggered the regional secretary of the Democratic Party of Basilicata Raffaele Regina. “The situation of the Stellantis group in San Nicola di Melfi is worrying – his words reported by Il Corriere della Sera – It was the flagship of the automotive industry in Europe. It is not enough to say ‘free gas’ if the economic and social fabric crumbles ”. In short, the problems linked to the crisis in the sector continue, and it seems that the Lucanian plant of Stellantis has been paying the most of all in Italy.