With the electrification process that involved almost all car manufacturers, overwhelming the entire automotive sector, many have identified in Tesla the opponent to beat. There are those who have done it openly, like Volkswagen and there are those who instead work to consolidate strategies to conquer leadership in sustainable mobility without big claims, such as Stellantis. The group led by Carlos Tavares concluded its first year of activity with encouraging results, which were also underlined by analysts, confident that the reality born from the merger between FCA and PSA can conquer leadership in the world of electric cars.

A leadership that, however, can not only be achieved through the total transition to EVs but also thanks to digitalization andacquisition of technological know-how. From this point of view, Stellantis has once again taken several important steps over the last few months, entering into agreements and partnerships that will prove strategic in particular in the development of software, central to the car of the future. From Amazon to Foxconn, Carlos Tavares sought to weave a plot that aims to make the group as advanced as possible, keeping the pace of an ever-changing industry.

On the other hand, however, the most important challenges will also be played internally and on the market. As pointed out by Automotive News Europe, the group must be able to exploit all the peculiarities of its more than 14 brands, differentiating the offer on some markets and avoiding overlaps that would create harmful internal competition. The return to China and the relaunch of some historic brands in Europe, reorganized according to a new logic, could be the keys to respond to a rooting of Asian brands and above all to an expansion of Tesla. In this regard, the group’s share value has risen by over 60% in one year, against the 27% of the brand led by Elon Musk, a perhaps unexpected result but which still hides a still large gap between the two realities, albeit so different. : the Palo Alto car manufacturer has in fact “only” 59 billion euros, just 6% of that of the Palo Alto brand. Certainly such a parallelism must take into account different variants but aiming for further growth also passes from here. In March, on the occasion of the presentation of the industrial plan of Stellantis, we will find out what the ambitions of Tavares and the group will be after this positive start.