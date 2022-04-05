Stellantis participated in the real-time test of MEC technologies (multi-access edge computing) and communication for vehicles connected with 5G cellular networkconducted by the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) in Blacksburg, Virginia. This important test of the new safety concept for drivers and pedestrians is the result of experimenting with a new roaming technology for traffic safety. Stellantis was the only car manufacturer involved, and it showed up with one Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Test devices installed on the Wrangler PHEV allow the vehicle to report its location to surrounding infrastructure to warn pedestrians and other vehicles, as well as receive emergency alerts from the cellular network. The 5GAA connected car concept uses fixed cameras and sensors installed on site, to collect detailed data that adds to what the vehicle can “see” using its on-board systems. With a 5G high speed cellular connection and MEC technology, the system can make decisions quickly where data is collected, such as at an intersection, to communicate any safety risks to oncoming pedestrians and vehicles.

“Making roads safer for drivers and pedestrians is the ultimate goal of developing these next generation technologies“Said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Technology Officer. “The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has been equipped with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies and driver safety alarm. Together with 5GAA, we are working with industry leaders around the world to pave the way for autonomous technologies to benefit our products and, consequently, our customers.“. Already: 5G technology and autonomous driving will have to walk perfectly hand in hand to make possible a high degree of automation on the roads of major cities, to begin with, and then make entire regional or national infrastructures technologically advanced. We are obviously talking about a possible future, not yet certainties: in the meantime, however, the tests are going on.

Stellantis actively participates in various initiatives around the world, including a similar test program in Turin, to evaluate 5G cellular technology and the management of large volumes of data, including sizing and configuring processing capabilities within the vehicle. High-speed wireless communication is a key element in enabling higher levels of vehicle range, as well as future technologies for mobility and related services. 5GAA partners who have participated in the program in Virginia are Intel, Verizon, American Tower, CapGemini, Telus, and Harman, as well as the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute and the Virginia Department of Transportation.