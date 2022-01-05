Stellantis announces a new strategic partnership for the technological growth of the group and its brands. The reality led by Carlos Tavares has made known a series of agreements with Amazon for the joint development of a series of activities ranging from connectivity, software to the supply of electric vehicles for last mile deliveries. The agreement that will bind Stellantis with Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Last Mile will allow growth in the sustainable mobility sector and in particular will lead to the development of the software for STLA SmartCockpit which will be integrated into the vehicles of the 14 brands of the group starting from 2024.

Collaboration with Amazon is an integral part of our capacity growth roadmap, based both on the development of internal skills and on collaborations with major technology leaders. This partnership will bring significant knowledge to one of our key platforms, STLA SmartCockpit “, said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into customized living spaces and enhance the overall customer experience. Our cars will become more captivating and sophisticated, appreciable even when not driving. ” Development work on STLA SmartCockpit will leverage Mobile Drive, the joint venture formed in 2021 by Stellantis and Foxconn to develop innovative digital cockpits and customized connected services.

The platform will integrate with customers’ digital lives to create a personalized and intuitive in-vehicle experience. This goal will be achieved thanks to applications powered by artificial intelligence that will improve entertainment, navigation, vehicle maintenance, voice assistance provided by Alexa, use of e-commerce platforms and payment services. The STLA SmartCockpit platform will use Amazon products and services specially developed for Stellantis vehicles, which will thus be able to count on the flexibility necessary to create customized features, specific by brand and model. The software will offer tailored solutions and experiences through an app store featuring intelligent design and responsive user interface. Relevant and timely information will be presented, as well as options suited to customers’ individual needs and preferences. Stellantis and Amazon then went into more detail about what could be the personalized experience for motorists: “Chrysler Pacifica vehicles, for example, could offer a family-friendly trip planner that recommends multimedia content, points of interest and other fun stops along the way. Jeep® models could instead be equipped with a digital off-road ‘coach’ that would help customers calibrate the vehicle and optimize its performance before tackling the toughest terrain. “