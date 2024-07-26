Stellantis proceeds with the industrial plan in Italy despite the frictions that have arisen with the Unions and especially with the Government. The Group led by Carlos Tavares intends to continue his efforts in our country, stressing that everything is proceeding according to plan.

Italian Development Plans: Tavares Speaks

“For now we are focus on execution in Italy of the plan that was supported by our trade union partners”explained the Portuguese manager during a call with the Italian press and as also highlighted by Quattroruote. “It is a good thing that our company is continuously looking for all the opportunities to ensure economic accessibility for the Italian consumer and at the same time profit for Protecting our footprint in Italy“.

Italy at the center of Stellantis projects

Precisely on the subject of the defense of Made in Italy and the possible entry of Chinese car manufacturers on our market, attracted by the Executive, Tavares was clear: “We will continue to work on the footprint made of creativity in design, creativity in engineering, production capacity. We will see what happens with the Chinese offensive, We do not ask anything else from the regulatory authorities if not to ensure the stability of the regulations”.

Stellantis CEO Carlo Tavares – Photo Germain Hazard / DPPI

Dialogue with Government and Trade Unions

The Portuguese manager then also spoke about the dialogue with the Unions and the possible agreement that could be signed on August 7th, at the meeting convened by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy: “There is absolutely no reason why there should not be an agreement. We received a letter from Minister Urso on the day of Fiat’s 125th anniversary that asked a certain number of questions, to which we responded very correctly, professional and with good intentions. I think these answers are absolutely the answers that the Italian Government expects from us. We are going in the direction supported by Italy, which is also ours, because we are the market leaders, we are making profits in Italy, we have a very significant manufacturing footprint and we have excellent union partners. The government wants to create more value in the country and we are here. We are available.”