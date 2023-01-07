Stellantis, Tavares: “The ideal would be if they could help the sector, with direct subsidies in the pockets of consumers”

“All the governments of the world, including the Italian one, should understand that they have a direct interest in supporting the size of the market forcarbecause otherwise their countries will suffer the consequences in terms of occupation And economic growth”. These are the stresses reported by Republicwhich came from the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavareson the sidelines of the CES conference of vegaswhere it launched innovations such as the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept pickup truck and the Peugeot Inception Concept, confirming the goal of selling 100% electric cars in Europe and 50% in the USA by 2030.

“The ideal – he continues – would be if they could help the sector, with direct subsidies in the pockets of consumers. However, if the budgets do not allow it, it would be at least desirable that they do not obstruct the activities with rules, taxes and limitations capable of reducing the market , because this would force companies to cut investments, slow down the green transition, and probably lose jobs. If they offer this support, it will then be the responsibility of the companies to contain costs in order to keep the prices of electric cars at affordable levels for the middle class. An essential objective both to have a real impact in the fight against climate change, and to give an economic future to the sector”.

“The case of the Italian market – he explains – is very interesting, because it has the largest B segment in Europe. Therefore the question of convenience and accessibility is very important, while we are all trying to reduce electricity costs. The risks concern the possibility of presenting vehicles at a price that the middle class cannot afford, exactly what I am trying to avoid. This situation is not specific to Italy. It applies to all of Europe, especially the southern countries such as Italy, France, Spain , Portugal and Greece. It means we need to accelerate cost reductions for electric vehicle technology, and protect middle-class access to these vehicles through direct subsidies to consumers, not companies. This has an impact on the budget and the debt, and the cost of debt is now higher due to rising interest rates. This is the situation we face in Europe, and it is most acute in Italy. The debt level in Europe is high, f running a budget deficit. How to help consumers when there is a high debt?”.

A discourse that touches on projects such as the Gigafactory of Termoli. “We can do our job to try to mitigate the cost, help consumers without putting the company at risk, because that brings social problems – he continues -. We have to protect profitability at the same time and make electric cars affordable. I’d like to see the European governments, supporting end consumers with subsidies that go directly into their pockets, would be very useful in the transition period between now and 2030. But we know that they are unable to sustain significant subsidies, and here is the impasse. What’s effective for us is accelerating the reduction of fixed, variable and distribution costs. It’s the right thing to do to protect the middle class, without subsidizing indebted governments.” “The choice must be made by the citizens – declares the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares -.

If they no longer want mobility with cars, we will adjust. We can preserve our share of the market, not its size. This is what executives need to think about. When I meet heads of state and government, they ask me about facilities and jobs. I always answer like this: given the talent of my team, I am confident that we can defend our market share. But my needs depending on the size of the market, and that depends on your decisions. ” And when asked what strategy in China, he replies:” We don’t necessarily need to produce there. You can support customers without a local producer. We will stay in China, but we are aware of what is happening in geopolitics. We are a more Western company, and I don’t want it exposed if geopolitical tensions and sanctions escalate. A massive asset presence in China would be a risky strategy, we want to be light. This could mean potentially lower growth, but also higher profits. A joint venture is finished, but we are discussing another one, to understand what the conditions could be. The negotiations remain respectful and difficult, but they are not









Subscribe to the newsletter

