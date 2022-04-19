“We condemn violence and support all initiatives that can help restore peace”: with these few lines Stellantis has wrapped up the decision to suspend production in Russia, without specifying how long the activities will stand still. After weeks of hesitation, therefore, the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA has decided to temporarily close the doors of its Kaluga factory, the plant shared with Mitsubishi where Stellantis is involved in the construction of vans and commercial vehicles.

Through a short note, the company led by Carlos Tavares made it known that due to the rapid daily increase of sanctions towards Russia, added to the increasingly serious logistical difficulties, it was forced to stop operations at its plant located in central European Russia, with the aim of ensuring compliance with the measures and above all protecting its employees. For several days, Stellantis had reduced local production due to the same factors, but now the operations have stopped completely until a date to be decided. Recall that the Kaluga plant houses the production of Citroen, Opel and Peugeot commercial vehicles medium-sized for the Russian market: in all of last year, about 11,000 vehicles rolled off the assembly lines of the plant, but this year the estimates are clearly lower.