Stellantis Italia, through its Fleet & Tender department, has secured an important national tender announced by Consip for the supply of up to 6,110 vehicles to the Italian Public Administration. “These important supplies demonstrate Stellantis’ commitment to supporting the transition of the Italian Public Administration towards more sustainable mobility, through the offer of a wide range of electrified and highly specialized solutions for the specific needs of the institutions”, Stellantis tells.

Supply of 6,110 vehicles

The tender included several lots covering a wide range of models: not only city cars, but also SUVs and commercial vehicles, both in hybrid and electric versions. The selected models include in particular the Fiat Panda hybrid (350 units), Opel Corsa hybrid (1,800 units) and electric (1,200 units), Peugeot 2008 hybrid (1,200 units), Fiat 600 hybrid (1,260 units), Peugeot 3008 electric (100 units) and Citroën AMI electric (50 units). The lot is also completed by a supply of 150 FIAT Professional Doblò with internal combustion engine.

Stellantis for the Italian PA

The Stellantis Fleet & Tender department is highly specialized in the design and implementation of tailor-made solutions for Public Administration tenders, in particular with regard to police. Recently, Stellantis notes, the same department managed the supply of 1,000 Jeep Avenger BEVs to National Fire Brigade Corpsadding to another order for 2,160 electric vehicles from the group, Peugeot 2008 and Doblò in this case, also destined for the same police officers.

Tonal protagonist

Not only that: in 2023, the delivery of hundreds of Alfa Romeo models began Tonalin particular 850 units to the State Police and 400 representing a first batch to the Carabinieri. Also the Financial Police has decided to focus on the compact SUV from the house of the Biscione, ordering 570 units of the model.