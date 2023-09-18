Production at the Melfi plant owned by Stellantis stops. Only partly due to a shortage of components: the main cause of the stop is in fact linked to one strike of 8 hours proclaimed by Fim, Fiom and Uilm. Which does not only involve the Lucanian Stellantis plant: in fact, there is talk of the involvement of related factories throughout the territory, where membership, according to the unions, is between 90 and 100% (in the Melfi factory instead we are talking about 25%).

The reasons for the protest

The reasons for the strike? The lack of responses from the Italian-French group on work organisation, safety and workloads, as well as the absence of sufficient employment guarantees. In particular, last June Stellantis declared that it wanted to produce five new models in Melfi, where more than 5,000 workers are currently employed, with the fifth model “subject to an improvement in performance”: according to the unions, the company reportedly refused to provide updates on the fifth model and more generally on the models that will be assembled at the Basilicata site, pending talks with the Italian government on a broader agreement.

8 hours stop

Some details on the concrete progress of the protest were provided by Marco Lomio, local manager of Uilm: the workers of Melfi are called to an 8-hour strike in each of the three shifts scheduled for Monday, with the total stop of the plant during the day. A necessary clarification: the strike called at the group’s Lucanian plant it is not related in any way to the ongoing action by the UAW union in the United States in three plants owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis, parent company of Chrysler.