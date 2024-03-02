Turin's auto workers will fold their arms in April. The sector unions have in fact announced a strike in the Stellantis factories in the city and in related sites. The will of the workers' representatives is to ask for greater guarantees for the four-wheel sector and greater planning for Mirafiori.

Strike in Turin for cars

“In April in Turin we will proclaim a united strike in the automotive sector, that is to say Stellantis and related companies, to ask for the protection and relaunch of what still represents the leading Italian industrial sector – stated Rocco Palombella, Uilm general secretary, and Gianluca Ficco, Uilm national secretary responsible for the automotive sector – We hope that the open table at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy can help us face this transition phase in which the very fate of the automotive industry in Italy and Europe is being played out.”

The future of Stellantis in Mirafiori

The mobilization for the Mirafiori factory will also aim to pressure the Stellantis group to bring a new model on the lines of the historic Turin factory: “First of all, we demand from Stellantis a new model for Mirafiori, which adds to the electric Fiat 500 and which replaces the Maserati ranges which are going out of production. Furthermore, it is necessary pay extreme attention to the integration processes between the former FCA and former PSA structures, to prevent the so-called synergies deriving from the merger from exposing the workers involved in research and administration activities to the risk of dismissal.”

Guarantees for related industries

The unions also requested particular attention to related industries: “We need a strategy to support related companies, whose workers are exposed to the greatest risks, as demonstrated by the Lear dispute opened at Mimit. The automotive industry in Turin retains an extraordinary importance in terms of number of companies and employees; its value is therefore not only symbolic, but eminently practical.”