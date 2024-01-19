The new STLA Large platform has been unveiled, an architecture for electric vehicles from the Stellantis group which will host the next generation of D and E segment models from the group led by Carlos Tavares. The new architecture will form the basis for the cars that will be distributed globally and will also offer off-road capabilities and high performance. The STLA Large will debut first on the North American market with Dodge and Jeep brand cars and then with Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati. A total of 8 models based on this new Stellantis platform will arrive between 2024 and 2026.

The models that can be born on this platform

Presented for the first time during EV Day 2021, the STLA Large platform was designed with technological flexibility that will allow a wide variety of vehicles to be built, with a whole range of vehicles from sedans to crossovers to SUVs . STLA Large will be produced at several factories in Europe and North America and multi-energy variants will be available, including hybrid and internal combustion. Thanks to the modularity of this architecture, individual brands will be able to define the wheelbase, overall length, width and overall and ground heights. Different suspension modules and multiple powertrain systems can be used to meet each vehicle's specific performance objectives, including ride, handling and comfort. Thanks to the use of innovative high-strength materials, the platform is optimized in terms of weight and rigidity to enable best-in-class performance for all vehicle types. Platform components are made to maximize space inside the vehicle and trunk. Platform components, such as the air conditioning system, steering, braking system and propulsion system, are designed to minimize energy consumption and improve driving range.

STLA Large flexible architecture

STLA Large was born as a BEV platform, with the possibility of choosing 400 and 800 volt electrical architectures. The three-in-one electric propulsion modules (EDM), incorporating the motor, power inverter and reduction gear, can be configured in a front-, rear- or all-wheel drive layout. The power inverter employs silicon carbide semiconductor technology to minimize power losses. Powertrain performance can be improved over the life of the vehicle through over-the-air software updates. Depending on the specific objectives of each vehicle, STLA Large can be equipped with variants to the transmission system, such as limited-slip differentials or wheel decoupling, which can improve performance or reduce mechanical resistance to improve efficiency and autonomy . Overall, the STLA Large platform can unleash extreme power that will surpass any existing Hellcat V8.

Dimensions and batteries

Stellantis' new global platform will be able to accommodate batteries with different capacities, ranging from 85 to 118 kilowatt hours (kWh). STLA Large has an overall range of 800 km for sedans and is designed to easily adapt to upcoming energy storage technologies when they are ready for production. The initial generation of propulsion components has the potential to deliver acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in the order of 2 seconds. Fast charging will add up to 4.5 kWh per minute to the 800-volt battery. STLA Large also supports hybrid and internal combustion propulsion systems. Design flexibility includes transverse and longitudinal engine installation configurations, supporting FWD/RWD/AWD transmissions. As for dimensions, the new platform has an overall length between 4,764-5,126 millimeters, a width of 1,897-2,030 millimeters, a variable wheelbase between 2,870-3,075 millimeters, a ground clearance between 140-288 millimeters and a maximum diameter of tires of 858 millimetres.