New stop to production in one of the Italian plants of Stellantis: the group born from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA will be forced to interrupt activities in its plant which deals with the assembly of vans and commercial vehicles of Atessa. The shutdown for workers at the former Sevel factory will begin next week due to a shortage of components, as anticipated by the unions.

In the press release issued by FIM, UILM and Fismic, we read that the Atessa plant is short of chips. Nicola Manzi, the local manager of the metalworkers’ union UILM, explained to Reuters that the shortage concerns components that use microchips, as well as a number of secondary parts that are currently in short supply. Atessa ex Sevel factory employs about 5,000 people with capacity annual production of over 300,000 units. The Stellantis factory in Abruzzo is the largest production plant for vans and commercial vehicles in Europe. The group led by Carlos Tavares closed 2022 as the leader of LCVs in Italy and above all in Europe, with a market share of 30.6%, thanks to the good performance of the Citroën, Fiat, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot brands.