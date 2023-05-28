Guess how many brands Stellantis will be present at the IAA 2023.

Auto shows are getting harder and harder. The AutoRAI has not been held for years. The Salon in Brussels now also seems to belong to the past. The car fairs in Bologna, Birmingham and Barcelona have also been gone for a while.

Now it was true that many car shows were of course not too big. But the major crowd pullers are also threatened with extinction.

Stellantis to the IAA 2023

The Paris Salon is a shadow of what it once was and the Geneva Salon hasn’t been there for years. The IAA in Frankfurt, the largest German car party, is no longer there either. Instead, there is now the IAA in Munich. And instead of a car show, it is now a mobility fair. Right…

Where the IAA in Frankfurt was huge, the show in Munich is smaller and spread over various locations. So far it has not really been an extreme success. Certainly not if you look at the brands that sign up. The deadline for this has passed for a while, but Stellantis was still allowed to register. Very very kind of the organization.

And how many car brands do they go with?

Now you wonder which brands have signed up. After all, there are few companies with such a large brand portfolio as Stellantis. At the moment there are 16 brands. How many do you think they take? 10? 8? 12? No! One! Yes, 1! They have only registered Opel. A modest stand has been requested to show a few electric cars there.

That is very little of course and does not really help car fairs in general and the IAA Munich. Stellantis has a huge portfolio that includes, in addition to Opel, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Peugeot, RAM and Vauxhall.

Through: Automobilweek

This article Stellantis still registers for IAA 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Stellantis #applies #IAA