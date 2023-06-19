The strategic partnership between Archer Aviation and Stellantis is outlined more clearly: the two companies illustrated some details of the agreement on the occasion of the Paris Air Show 2023. The group led by Carlos Tavares increased its shares within Archer with the purchase of shares on the open market, following the commencement of construction on the world’s first large-scale eVTOL aircraft manufacturing facility located on a 100-acre campus in Covington, Georgia.

Stellantis satisfaction

“Teams Stellantis and Archer are moving forward at full speed towards their goal of beginning scalable production of Archer aircraft by mid-2024” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “We believe this outstanding partnership is setting the standard for developing cross-sector collaboration and is a key pillar of our strategy to ensure Stellantis leads the way the world moves by ensuring freedom of movement for all. With our most trusted teams working on site alongside Archer teams I have no doubt we are on the right track.”

The start of production

During the production start-up phase, the goal is to leverage the respective strengths of the two companies to drive a rapid ramp-up of aircraft production in order to meet Archer’s commercialization plans. While the works to have the plant operational by mid-2024 proceed rapidly, Stellantis’ qualified personnel collaborate full-time with the Archer team, focusing on production automation and component supply activities.

Stellantis contribution

Stellantis employees are present in nearly every function of Archer including manufacturing, engineering, supply chain, quality, infrastructure and human resources. Initially the production capacity will be around 650 aircraft per year with the possibility of expansion to support a production of 2,300 aircraft per year. These volumes will make the plant the largest aircraft manufacturing facility in the world in terms of units produced.