Stellantis announced that it has finalized the acquisition of aiMotive a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence solutions and software for autonomous driving. “The acquisition of aiMotive will give impetus to the entire process to become a sustainable mobility technology company and achieve the goals of our Dare Forward 2030 plan”, said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer of Stellantis. “With aiMotive’s leading expertise, we will be able to enhance our core technology for autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, expand our talent pool globally, and promote the medium-term development of the new STLA AutoDrive platform.”

aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational autonomy. The founder László Kishonti will retain the position of CEO. The company will also continue to market aiSim, aiData and aiWare, offering its technology solutions in these essential areas to third party customers. “In 2015, I founded a company dedicated to developing technologies that can shape the future of mobility for all”said László Kishonti, founder and CEO of aiMotive. “I am delighted that seven years later we are able to contribute to the ambitions of Stellantis and work together to offer millions of customers better, safer and smarter cars.” Stellantis will create a Board of Directors to monitor aiMotive and to preserve its start-up logic committed to the development of rapid innovation solutions.