Stellantis, solidarity contracts in Mirafiori until December

From the end of August to December 31st, solidarity contracts will be used in Mirafiori. Stellantis announced it to the unions. They will be involved – underlines the Fim Cisl Turin – over 3,000 workers: of these 1,057 from the body shop of the 500 Bev line, 115 from Construction and moulds, 334 from the presses. The lines of the 500 electric and Maserati were already involved in the solidarity contracts.

“It’s time for choices and taking responsibility – comments the general secretary of the Fim Torino and Canavese, Rocco Cutri – so that the current scenario does not have to be the decadent prospect of a piece of the economy of this territory, but also of an important industrial sector for the country. Announcements, if not supported by concrete facts, remain as such and end up creating only false hopes. As a union, together, we took to the streets, we manned every institutional table, made concrete proposals declaring ourselves available and open to industrial strategies that had a single prerequisite: social sustainability through the confirmation of the productive mission of the factories and the central role of engineering and research in its various forms”.

“The agony is prolonged – they say Edi Lazzi, general secretary of the Fiom of Turin and Gianni MannoriFiom manager for Mirafiori – of social safety nets until the end of 2024. It is now clear that this is not a crisis due to the car manufacturing sector, as the company continues to repeat, but to the progressive disengagement of the former Fiat and the lack of investment in the production of the current Stellantis. The lack of new models to produce in Mirafiori is impoverishing workers and their families whose suffering is translating into the near impossibility of getting treatment, of sending their children to school and of guaranteeing them a dignified life. A dramatic reality that city, regional and national institutions should urgently address. The only Turin family that has benefited from the merger of Fiat with PSA is that of the Elkann Agnellis”.

“The number of workers within solidarity contracts is increasing, we are worried about the production trend, even if we have been repeating for months that we will have to go through a difficult period for the whole of 2024 and, probably, part of 2025” he explains Louis Paonegeneral secretary of Uilm Torino. “In this context – Paone emphasizes – the meeting on August 7 with the government is fundamental, not only to define new activities and productions to be assigned to Turin as requested in all the tables, but also to ask for an acceleration in the production start of the new hybrid 500”.