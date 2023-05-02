In recent days, Stellantis has published its second Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, confirming the commitments undertaken and the attention paid to achieving public objectives on social and environmental issues.

The progress of the group

“We are aware of the role and responsibility we have towards the environmental and social challenges that our world is facing, including the adoption of innovative solutions capable of guaranteeing freedom of mobility for everyone” explained Carlos Tavares, CEO Stellantis. “Thanks to a holistic 360-degree approach with stakeholders, we have made significant progress towards our ambitious goal of zero carbon emissions by 2038, helping to protect the planet and, at the same time, the future of our Company”. CSR activities are an integral part of Stellantis’ long-term strategic plan, Dare Forward 2030. Among the main initiatives carried out by Stellantis are, for example, the development of the climate report which illustrates the Company’s holistic approach to decarbonisation and confirms the right direction taken by Stellantis to become, by 2038, a zero-carbon company, in all its areas, with a single-digit percentage offset of the remaining emissions . The launch and implementation of several global policies across the Company, including the Environmental and Energy Policy, Human Rights Policy, and Global Responsible Purchasing Guidelines. The goal of transform into a sustainable mobility technology company, with training and refresher initiatives, as well as great attention paid to diversity and inclusion, with 27% of leadership positions held by women and the goal of reaching 30% by 2025. Finally The support offered by the Stellantis Foundation to world-class organizations and leading non-profits that empower people by promoting access to education.

The Freedom Mobility Forum

Stellantis also promoted the Freedom of Mobility Forum, operated by Wavestone as an independent third party, which is an international gathering of passionate problem solvers engaging in fact-based debates, challenging the status quo, broadening perspectives and identify the best solutions to enable safe, accessible and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming.

The objectives of the CSR 2022

The Stellantis CSR Report 2022 outlines the vision, objectives, risks and opportunities, including governance, policies, organization, key initiatives and results relating to the six pillars of the Company’s CSR policy, which addresses 22 subjects. For each CSR theme, Stellantis has transparently published the 2022 and 2021 results on the key parameters relating to the short, medium and long-term objectives