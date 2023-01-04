Stellantis strikes a blow in Italy. After four years of continuous decline, the production of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA in our country increased again in 2022: between cars and vans, in fact, 685,753 units were produced in the last twelve months, 1.8 % more than those built in 2021. Of course, this is a figure in bending compared to 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic took over, but it is still a signal that Stellantis is launching in Italy, moreover in a market context that saw group registrations drop by 15.9% in 2022 .

As highlighted by Repubblica, the drive for the production recovery of Stellantis in our country was the start of the assembly of new models in various plants: let’s think of Alfa Romeo Tonale in Pomigliano d’Arco, a site where assembly operations have grown by 34% but also Maserati Grecale which has increased production in Cassino by 27.5%. Numbers in hand, all the car plants closed positively with an average of +17.4%, while the Sevel di Atessa suffered a drop of 22.3% for a reason that is far from unknown: the microchip crisis, which caused working days to be missed during the year.

In general, therefore, the trend returned positive, to the satisfaction of the trade unions. This can be seen from the words of Ferdinando Uliano, car manager of the Fim, who however keeps his feet on the ground, explaining that “although the negative streak has been interrupted, if we examine the time span from 2017-2022 there is still a lot to work on to recover about a third of the lost production”. In view of the future, in fact, Stellantis will have to think both in terms of production volumes and in terms of employment: the group’s objective, according to Uliano himself, must be to return to the production levels of 2017, i.e. 1.035 million vehicles. If so, hire new workforce it would be necessary, especially in some factories such as the Mirafiori one where more and more models are reaching the assembly lines (in 2023 the production of the GranTurismo and then the GranCabrio Maserati will become fully operational).

However, there is no shortage unknowns: on the one hand it will be necessary to understand how the production increase will be managed in Cassino, where the introduction of a new model is awaited, and in Melfi, where more than an increase in production capacity we are talking about transformation and conversion of the plant. Without forgetting that the unions themselves are asking Tavares and his associates that, as in France, the production of hydrogen vans also be started in our country. “This is why it is important that Minister Urso convene the Stellantis table in January, to verify the arrival of the investments envisaged by the Tavares plan – concluded Uliano, with a final appeal to the government – Incentives are not enough. They are essential to support the purchase of vehicles, but funds are needed for reindustrialization and for shock absorbers useful for tackling the transition to electric power”.