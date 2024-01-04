Stellantis shares had a decidedly positive trend over the 12 months of 2023, recording a growth of well at the end of December 2023 76.45% compared to the close of December 31, 2022: the share price went from 13.78 to 21.90 EUR.

Stellantis shares, growth of 76%

The notable increase in the value of Stellantis shares can be attributed to several positive factors. First, the company benefited from good economic news domestically, highlighted by solid performance in business operations. Investor confidence in Stellantis' business plans is another key element that has contributed to the surge in shares, indicating that investors view the company's long-term growth strategy favorably.

Increased sales were another significant driver of this success. Strong demand for vehicles, particularly electrified ones, has fueled Stellantis' revenue growth. The company also reported an improvement in profits, which is attributable in part to the recovery of the global auto market. Growing awareness and demand for electrified vehicles have helped position Stellantis in a favorable position.

A determining factor is certainly the improvement of Stellantis' financial situation. The long-term strategic plan “Dare Forward 2030” has played a crucial role in strengthening the financial health of the company. This plan has likely provided clear guidance and has proven to be effective in ensuring robust financial management.

Stellantis performances in Italy

In 2023 Stellantis in Italy recorded one growth of over 10% in volumes of sales of cars and light commercial vehicles, obtaining an overall share of 33.5%. In total in the year that ended the Stellantis brands were registered 505,498 unitscompared to 463,846 in 2022, with a growth of +8.98%.

How many cars did Stellantis sell in 2023 in Italy

In 2023 Stellantis came in total 505,498 new cars, with Fiat which leads the ranking of brands with 174,580 registrations, ahead of Peugeot (79,830) e Jeeps (71,452).

Brand names 2023 2022 % Alfa Romeo 26,787 14,404 +85.97 Citroën 52,824 55,880 -5.47 DS 6,997 6,040 +15.84 Fiat 174,580 178,967 -2.45 Jeeps 71,452 51,489 +38.77 Lance 44,884 40,952 +9.60 Maserati 3,841 2,932 +31.00 Opel 44,303 43,871 +0.98 Peugeot 79,830 69,311 +15.18 TOT Stellantis 505,498 463,846 +8.98 Stellantis brand sales in 2023 in Italy according to Dataforce data

Alfa Romeo sales

In 2023, Alfa Romeo in total it sold 26,787 vehicles, practically doubling volumes and increasing market share by +0.6 percentage points compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the Biscione confirmed itself as the premium brand which showed the highest annual growth.

Alfa Romeo Tributo special series

Tonale was the key model of Alfa Romeo's growth and played a major role, with a market share that almost reached 6% in the C-SUV segment. Also Stelvio contributed positively with a 10% share in the D-SUV segment.

Citroën E DS

In 2023, Citroën has sold 52,824 new carsdown -5.47 compared to 2022. 2024 for the French brand is the year of new ë-C3the first B-segment electric car produced in Europe with low-cost prices.

Citroen e-C3 electric

DS however, it sold in the premium market 6,997 car+15.84 compared to 2022. The share in fact remained substantially stable at 0.4%.

Fiat and Lancia

Sales of Fiat in 2023 they were mainly driven by Pandawhich was confirmed the best-selling car in Italy with almost 102,000 registrations, with a market share in the A segment of 49.7%. In total Fiat sold 174,580 cars. Among the electric cars in the A segment, the 500ehe totaled approx 4,700 registrations. The start of orders was also positive Fiat 600e which, during 2024, will also be available in the 48 Volt hybrid version.

The Panda was the best-selling car in Italy also in 2023

In 2023, the Lancia Ypsilon he recorded almost 44,800 registrations, highlighting a growth of +9% compared to the previous year. She positioned herself as the tthird best-selling car in Italy and the second best-selling model within the Stellantis Group, both in terms of overall registrations and sales.

Jeeps

In 2023, Jeeps has sold 71,452 vehicles, thanks to 4xe technologymaintaining leadership in the Italian market plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV) with a share of 15.7%.

Jeep Compass 4xe

The models Jeep Compass 4xe And Renegade 4xewere the best sellers in their respective segments, followed by Wrangler And Grand Cherokee 4xewhose fifth generation debuted as the first Plug-In Hybrid SUV.

Opel and Peugeot

Opel he registered in 2023 44,303 vehicles, achieving significant results in the Italian electric vehicle market for both cars and light commercial vehicles. There Opel Corsathe best-selling model, achieved a 40% market share in the B segment.

Peugeot e-2008

Also Peugeot closed 2023 positively, with 79,830 cars sold. All models on sale over the past year have been fully electrified, including versions hybrid, plug-in hybrid and totally electricalwith the aim of having a range exclusively made up of 100% electric vehicles by 2030.

Overall, the success of Stellantis shares can be attributed to a combination of effective business management, investor confidence, increased sales, improved profits and a solid long-term strategic plan.

Read also:

→ Best-selling cars in 2023

→ All news from Stellantis

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

The article Stellantis shares, 76% growth comes from newsauto.it.

#Stellantis #shares #growth