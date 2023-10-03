The month of September ends on a positive note Stellantis in Italy. The Italian-French group reported a market share of 32.5% on the national territory in the ninth month of the year, recording an increase of 0.5% compared to September last year. Positive trend also with regards to volumes: in this case the growth was 25%, for a total of 44,406 vehicles delivered compared to 35,568 in September 2022.

All brands growing

A result made possible by the excellent performance recorded on the market by all the brands belonging to the group led by Carlos Tavares: Fiat and Abarth recorded a 13.1% growth in volumes compared to September last year with 16,156 units sold, also good Jeeps which even recorded an increase in volumes of 110%, as well as Peugeot which saw its share rise by 5.1% compared to September 2022. The trend was also positive Opel, Citroen and DS Automobiles.

Alfa Romeo on the rise

Alfa Romeo deserves a separate mention, with over 2,200 registrations growing in September by 40% compared to the same month last year: thanks to this trend, among the premium brands, the Biscione brand is the one that has grown the most year on year, more than doubling volumes compared to the January-September period of last year and recording a up 0.7%. As predicted it was Tonal to drive the growth of the brand in September: the latest SUV launched by the Arese company confirmed its first place in the premium segment in the C-SUV segment, with a 5.4% share in the segment, and consolidated its leadership among the premiums also cumulatively since the beginning of the year with just under 15,000 registrations.

Commercial vehicles

Finally, a small focus on the commercial vehicle segment. Also in this sense, Stellantis reported in September excellent numbers: the Italian-French group has in fact reaffirmed its market leadership with a 44.6% share and over 7,700 units delivered. Among the various brands, Citroen recorded growth of 0.4 percentage points, reaching a 6.8% share, while Opel also did well, with an increase of +0.2 percentage points for a 4.4% share. Still speaking of LCV, there is also an increase for the BEV share which reaches a 5.5% share.