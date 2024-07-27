Stellantis Sells Its Robot Workers to the US, Comau Sold

The bottom One Equity Partners (Oep) will become the majority shareholder of Come. Stellantis will remain an active minority shareholder. As he writes the ANSAthe Comau spin-off is part of the strategic agreement signed at the creation of Stellantis in January 2021.

With the new ownership, Comau will have access to additional funds that will allow it to strengthen and expand its Italian roots and increase its expertise in various sectors. The Executive Chairman Alexander Nasi and the ceo Peter Gorlierwill retain their positions like the rest of the management.

The transaction is part of the strategic agreement entered into during the merger between the ex FCA And PSA Group in January 2021 from which it was born Stellantis. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024.

“Over the last 50 years, Come has become a leader in the field of automation solutions. This transaction is intended to help Comau achieve its autonomy and further strengthen its success for the benefit of all its stakeholders, in particular its employees and its customers. It also offers Stellantis the possibility to focus on its core business activities in Europe” says Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis.

“We have a proven track record of executing complex corporate carve-out operations and have the resources to help Come to further establish itself as a successful company”, he adds Ante Kusurinpartner by One Equity Partners.

“This operation is consistent with the strategic plan of Comewhich aims to expand its business beyond the automotive sector and to orient itself towards the growth of global demand in the field of industrial automation. It will also allow to consolidate the company’s strong position as an international leader in its sector, maintaining solid Italian roots” observes Peter GorlierCEO of Comau.

What is Comau?

Founded in 1973, Come It is now over fifty years old, is present in 13 countries, creates technologies for the production of electric, hybrid and traditional vehicles and is a leader in robotics and produces tools for autonomous logistics, mechanical processing centers, interconnected digital services and systems for transmitting, processing and analyzing machine and process data.

Concerns about the sale, Calenda: “Government uses golden power”

“As it was to be demonstrated, while we talk about nonsense every day, Stellantis “is selling a high-tech Italian jewel”, the leader of Action, Charles Calendaregarding the transfer of Come. And again: “It is the scheme Magneti Marelli. Sale to a fund, leveraged purchase and the company ends up stripped. The sale must be stopped with the golden power”.

Government evaluates golden power

Assessments are being carried out regarding the applicability of the provisions of the golden power regarding the sale of the majority of Comau by Stellantis. This was communicated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.