Stellantis sells majority stake in Comau to US investment fund One Equity Partners. It has announced today, Thursday 25 July, the same multinational automotive company.

The unions are worried and are asking the Government to activate the Golden Power. The risk that can be glimpsed is that of running into a situation similar to that of Marelli di Crevalcore.

The operation

Comau, a historic Turin-based industrial automation company, was part of the Fiat Group since the late 1990s. Today it is a world leader in its sector, present in twelve countries, with 3,800 workers (750 of whom are in Italy) and a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion euros per year.

Stellantis has been working for some time on its sale or alternatively on a spin-off with an associated stock market listing. The divestment operation is part of the strategic agreement signed in January 2021 at the time of the merger between Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot.

The Franco-Italian-American multinational will retain a minority stake and the current management is confirmed: Alessandro Nasi (John Elkann’s cousin) will remain president while the CEO will continue to be Pietro Gorlier.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares explained the purpose of the sale as follows: “Over the past fifty years, Comau has become a leader in the field of automation solutions. This transaction is intended to help Comau achieve its autonomy and further strengthen its success for the benefit of all its stakeholders, especially its employees and customers. It also offers Stellantis the possibility to focus on its core business activities in Europe.”

According to Tavares, therefore, the reasons for the sale are to be found in the fact that Comau has a range of action that goes well beyond the automotive sector alone. But beyond the official statements, behind the sale there also seems to be the mere desire to raise money on the part of Stellantis (the figures of the operation are not known, but in 2019 the Sun 24 Hours wrote that 100% of Comau had been valued at 2 billion euros).

Furthermore, among the reasons that led to the divestment there could also be the poorly concealed will on the part of the multinational’s top management to favour French suppliers over Italian ones, a trend repeatedly denounced by the unions in the last three years.

The fears of the unions

The unions did not welcome the news of the sale of the majority of Comau. Fiom-Cgil, Fim-Cisl and Uilm-Uil all ask the Government to exercise the Golden Power to block the operation “to guarantee the industrial heritage of our country”.

“This is a wrong choice for two reasons,” observes Samuele Lodi, automotive manager of Fiom-Cgil: on the one hand, “Stellantis is losing a piece with a high technological and innovative content,” on the other, “the majority goes to an investment fund and not to an industrial entity.”

“The reassuring statements on the future prospects of Comau and its workers clash with a context in which Stellantis continues to disengage from our country in a logic of maximizing profits,” attacks the Fiom unionist.

“We have always maintained that the only spin-off acceptable to us was on the ‘Ferrari model’ where the majority shareholding of the Stellantis company was maintained, as a guarantee of the industrial heritage of our country”, underlines the national secretary of the Fim-Cisl Ferdinando Uliano. “Today we learned this news that we take critically”.

Rocco Palombella, number one of Uilm, adds: “The sale to investment funds – he says – is always a source of great concern. Comau has a great industrial and professional heritage that must be safeguarded in the interest not only of the workers but of our country, so we ask that its sale be the object of maximum attention already at the ministerial table convened on August 7”.

The buyer of Comau

Comau’s new majority shareholder is One Equity Partners, a US investment fund focused on the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

The fund has assets worth more than $10 billion, including stakes in ThyssenKrupp, Polaroid and Ericsson.

“Comau is a leading industrial automation company with cutting-edge robotics technology and tremendous growth potential,” said Ante Kusurin, partner at the fono, today. “We have a proven track record of executing complex business carve-outs and have the resources to help Comau further establish itself as a successful company.”

Despite the reassurances, however, this operation is ominously reminiscent of the one carried out in 2018 by the then Fiat-Chrysler with Magneti Marelli. At that time FCA sold the Italian jewel of auto components to the Japanese Ck Holdings, a company controlled by the American fund Kkr, the same one that today has taken control of the Tim network (but this is another story at least up to a certain point).

Magneti Marelli thus changed its name to Marelli Holdings. A little less than a year ago, the Japanese-American ownership surprisingly announced the closure of the plant in the province of Bologna, which employed 230 workers.

After a tough fight by workers and unions, the closure was averted and the plant was sold to the Novara-based mechanical engineering company Tecnomeccanica.

That affair has demonstrated (for the umpteenth time) how dangerous it is to entrust a factory to an investment fund: this type of company aims exclusively at enhancing its assets and maximizing profits and is totally uninterested in protecting jobs, much less in safeguarding employment in a specific territory.

This is why Comau workers now fear the same fate as those of Marelli in Crevalcore. We will see if the Government of the “patriots” – which has also fought several times with Stellantis in recent months – will decide that this operation must be stopped.