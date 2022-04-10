“The sale of an asset that is no longer strategic for the company concludes ours exit plan from the transport and logistics sector started ten years ago “: with these words Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, announced that he had sold the remaining 25% of its shares in GEFCO SA to CMA CGM GROUP, a world leader in the sector. The company born from the merger between FCA and PSA therefore says goodbye to GEFCO, which for the remaining 75% is owned by the Russian state railway company RZD, which entered the capital in 2012 following the sale of a stake by the PSA group.

“Looking ahead, Stellantis can count on an efficient one global network of logistics partners, among which GEFCO continues to play an important role “, added the Portuguese manager. At the moment, the financial terms of the entire transaction have not been disclosed by Stellantis, but not by CMA CGM either: the only certainty is that, once the operation has been formalized, GEFCO has returned in its entirety to the third largest operator in the world in the field. of maritime transport, behind only the Italian-Swiss company MSC and the Danish Maersk. As recalled by La Stampa, in the first half of 2021 GEFCO had recorded revenues of € 2.2 billion, up 25.6% compared to the first half of 2020, in addition to a record recurring EBIT of € 118.8 million and an operating margin of 5.5%.