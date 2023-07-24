Stellantis, business between giants. There is an agreement with Samsung for the construction of a new battery giga-factory in the USA

Stellantis And Samsung have signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the second plant for the production of batteries in the United States as part of the joint venture StarPlus Energy. The plant, which is scheduled to start production in 2027, aims to have an initial annual production capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The location of the new site is being evaluated. In May of last year Stellantis And Samsung Sdi pledged to build the first battery plant in the United States in Kokomo, Indiana. The launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025 and the plant will have an annual production of 33 Gwh, higher than the initial target of 23 Gwh.

“This new facility will help achieve our ambitious goal of offering at least 25 new battery electric vehicles to the North American market by the end of this decade,” he said. Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis – we are continuing to increase our capacity in the US in collaboration with our valued partner Samsung Sdi and we are taking the next steps to reach our goal of zero carbon emissions by 2038”.

