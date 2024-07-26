The first semester ended with some difficulties for Stellantis which is trying to best manage its global dimension and especially the 15 brands that are part of the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA. Right on Group size and Carlos Tavares returned to the decision to reach this decision, even inconveniencing the late Sergio Marchionne.

Right size for Stellantis

“Stellantis is big enough to compete globally, Marchionne would agree“, he explained to journalists during the meeting to illustrate the financial results of the first half of 2024. “FCA and PSA were too small to withstand global competition.”

Timely cuts on brands

Tavares himself then also spoke about the profitability of brands and how the company is prepared to make the necessary cuts where some brands are unable to achieve their objectives: “15 brands are too many? It’s very simple, if they don’t pay we’ll close them downbecause we cannot afford to have brands that don’t deliver.”