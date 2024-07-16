Stellantis’ Venture Awards 2024, now in its third year, celebrated seven technology startups

that have distinguished themselves for their outstanding achievements in customer experience and advanced technologies. This initiative highlights Stellantis’ commitment to providing customer-centric solutions, aligning with the ambitions of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which aims to ensure innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility.

Stellantis’ Commitment to Innovation

Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer of Stellantis, stressed the importance of these collaborations: “We are committed to creating technologies that integrate seamlessly into people’s lives. We are truly grateful to the startups that help us deliver technologies that enhance and improve our customers’ experience.”

Stellantis Venture Awards 2024 Winners

The awarded startups were selected based on their impact on customer experience, the novelty of the technology introduced and the potential scalability within Stellantis. Here are the winners:

ETHICS Category:

1.Glanceable (France): Offers an AI-powered solution to centralize and analyze consumer feedback, helping to implement automated response actions through an intuitive interface.

2.Niron Magnetics (USA): Innovated the manufacturing process for producing permanent magnets based on iron nitride, free of rare earths, using environmentally friendly materials that revolutionize the design of electric motors and generators.

Category TECHNOLOGY:

3.Epitone (United States): At the forefront of augmented reality for the automotive sector, with the LiveWindow system that improves safety by projecting crucial information directly into the driver’s field of vision.

4.Voltbras (Brazil): Provides white label software for managing electric vehicle charging, monitoring and managing the operation of charging stations.

5.Ample (United States): Develop a modular battery swap system for electric vehicles, which can be integrated without requiring redesign of the vehicle platform.

Category VALUE:

6.Wheel.me (Norway): Robotics company pioneering indoor mobility solution with autonomous wheels, improving efficiency and productivity in advanced automation journeys.

7.Emotional (Italy): Specialized in the recognition and measurement of attention and emotions through artificial intelligence, it analyzes emotional responses in real time to improve the effectiveness of advertising messages.

Great Talent Finalists

In addition to the winners, Stellantis recognized the talent of 22 finalist startups, including 4Screen, Bioxegy, Chunjian, Comet ML, Deep ESG, Deep legal analytics, DeepHawk, Fleeti, Forge 3D, Gaming, Gnani, Hevo, HMRexpert, Hubject, Inbolt, Minviro, Mira, Myelin, Nebula Link, Proovstation, Sowhen, and Volix. These startups presented innovative projects ranging from the Internet of Things (IoT) to advanced mobility technologies.

Collaborations and Strategic Investments

Stellantis collaborates with startups in two main ways:

As a Partner : Promotes innovation through the rapid implementation of startups’ innovative solutions, with over 150 partnership agreements signed in the last three years.

: Promotes innovation through the rapid implementation of startups’ innovative solutions, with over 150 partnership agreements signed in the last three years. As an Investor: The Stellantis Ventures venture capital fund, with an initial investment of €300 million, focuses on early- and late-stage startups. Since its inception two years ago, Stellantis Ventures has completed 14 investments. Among the 2024 initiatives are Tiamat, which develops sodium-ion batteries, and Steerlight, with its high-performance LiDAR sensing systems.

The Stellantis Venture Awards 2024 have highlighted the importance of collaboration between large companies and innovative startups. These awards not only celebrate the successes achieved, but also reinforce Stellantis’ commitment to a future of sustainable and technologically advanced mobility. By continuously supporting and investing in promising startups, Stellantis demonstrates that it is at the forefront of innovation and the creation of solutions that improve the lives of customers and the sustainability of the automotive sector.