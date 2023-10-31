Stellantis, revenues of +7% to 45.1 billion in the quarter. 1.43 million units delivered (+11%)

In the third quarter Stellantis recorded a 7% growth in net revenues which rose to 45.1 billion euros: supporting the trend, explains the group, was the increase in sales, which rose to 1.427 million (+11% on the same period of 2022 ) and the improvement of the priceswhich was only partially offset by the negative impact of exchange rates.

The group emphasizes the impact positive of the so-called “Third Mover” – i.e. Middle East and Africa, South America, China, India and Asia Pacific – that has increased the revenues by 25%. Confirming its ambitions on the electrification front, Stellantis highlights an increase in global sales of battery-powered vehicles of 37% compared to the third quarter of 2022, a trend driven mainly by the Jeep Avenger and the growing sales of commercial BEV vehicles starting with the Citroën ë- Berlingo.

Commenting on the results, CFO Natalie Knight highlights how “in the first half of this year, Stellantis emerged as an industry leader for AOI, AOI margin and net industrial cash flow compared to comparable competitors. Today, our priority is to maintain this momentum by achieving industry-leading profitability and cash flow, addressing critical near-term industry challenges, and continuing with electrification and technological transformation. This growth is providing impetus to the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy.”

