The first quarter of 2022 closes positively for Stellantis. The company born from the merger between FCA and PSA has registered net revenues of € 41.5 billion in the first three months of the year, with an increase of 12% compared to the 37 billion euros of the first quarter of 2021. A growth that Stellantis justifies with better prices and product mixes, as well as more favorable conversion rates. On the other hand, deliveries are downmainly due to the non-fulfillment of orders for the supply of semiconductors: the numbers speak of 1,374,000 units registered, 12% less than in 2021.

Also on the financial side, the ordinary dividend of 1.04 euros per share was approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting and paid in April 2022. On each market in which Stellantis is present, the launch of new products was instrumental in the growth of the group: from Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer for North America to DS4, Fiat Nuova 500, Opel Mokka and the range of light commercial vehicles for the Enlarged Europe region, via Jeep Grand Cherokee , Peugeot 3008 and Citroën C4 for the Middle East and Africa up to Fiat Pulse, Jeep Compass, Peugeot 208 and Fiat Cronos for South America. A special mention deserves the positive moment of the low-emission Stellantis vehicles, with one growth of over 50% compared to the previous year in BEV vehicle sales in the Enlarged Europe region.

“In the first quarter, net revenues grew 12% thanks to net prices, a better mix of models and more favorable conversion changeswhile deliveries fell by 12% – said Richard Palmer, CFO of Stellantis – Full-year guidance, with double-digit adjusted operating profit margins and positive cash flows, is confirmeddespite the unfavorable conditions in terms of procurement and inflation, thanks to the success of the models and strategic partnerships “.