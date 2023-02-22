Stellantis: in 2022 net revenues +18% to 179.6 billion, net profit +26% to 16.8 billion

Record results in 2022 for Stellantis which closed the financial statements with net revenues of 179.6 billionup 18%, net income up 26% to $16.8bn and adjusted operating income of $23.3bn, up 29%, margin of 13.0%, better than target to exceed 12% by 2030.

The net industrial home flow is 20.8 billion euros, up 78%, current with the 2030 target of exceeding 20 billion euros. Furthermore, in 2022, cash benefits amounted to €7.1bn from synergies, two years ahead of the €5bn year-on-year target. The balance sheet is defined as “solid”, with available industrial liquidity of 61.3 billion euros.

Stellantis Projects Double-Digit Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Positive Industrial Free Cash Flow for 2023. Furthermore, as regards the industrial forecasts for the current year, the group estimates growth of 5% in North America, Europe, India and Asia Pacific, in the Middle East and Africa, 3% in South America and 2% in China. You can read it in the 2022 budget data approved today February 22 by the board of directors.

Electric car sales boom in 2022: +41%

Stellantis Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Sales Increased 41% to 288,000 Vehicles in 2022. With a range of 23 BEVs, the EV portfolio will more than double to 47 models by the end of 2024. The goal is to offer more than 75 BEVs globally and record sales. of electric vehicles equal to 5 million by 2030″.

The Jeep brand in particular, continues the note, unveiled the first part of its BEV offer with the launch of the Jeep Avenger, the first all-electric Jeep SUV, elected Car of the Year 2023. In addition, the brand presented a preview of the Jeep All-electric Recon and Wagoneer ‘S’ aimed at the North American market and other important global contexts. The Ram brand follows suit, unveiling earlier this month the highly anticipated new all-electric version of the Ram 1500 Rev which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

